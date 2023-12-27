It was the year things were looking up for a city and its residents.
1996 was a 12 months which featured the triennial Maypole Festival at Barwick-in-Elmet in east Leeds. And in accordance with the time honoured custom, the maypole was successfully raised by the use of ropes and ladders and an enthusiastic crowd of villagers and visitors. As part of the Maypole Festival a gala was held in Hall Tower Fields with a procession of decorated floats led by the queens coach containing the new Maypole Queen Victoria Boyes. Elsewhere Queen Elizabeth II was in Leeds to open the Royal Armouries while your YEP was recognised for its fundraising efforts. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city in the mid-1990s.
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1996. PIC: Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
The New Central Vilna Synagogue in August 1996. Photo: YPN
Yeadon Branch Library located on Town Hall Square. The building had previously been a grocery branch of the Leeds Industrial Co-operative Society. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The airfield at Leeds Bradford Airport with three aeroplanes, including an Air Europa, in view. A bus and other vehicles are also visible. This photo was taken sometime in the summer of 1996. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The winner of the 1996 Tetley G.U.L.P ( Great Universal Leeds Pub) Piano Competition was Clive Conlon (seated). He is pictured with entertainer Bobby Crush who was guest judge at the finals at the Victoria pub. The event was organised by Leeds Leisure Services and sponsored by Tetley's. Photo: Roy Fox
Boroughgate showing the former Otley Library premises. This library has since been transferred to a new building on Nelson Street, which opened in 2006. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net