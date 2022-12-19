News you can trust since 1890
14 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1995

A warm welcome at a packed Elland Road press conference kicks off a year of memories around Leeds in the mid-1990s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
8 minutes ago

Tomas Brolin was unveiled to the media after signing for Leeds United for a record £4.5 million from Palma. This was 1995, a year when Sky TV riches were beginning to flood into the top level of the game. Yet the Swede, who was named in the 1994 ‘World Cup All-Star’ team, would go on to prove a Premier League flop and never lived up his ‘baby-faced assassin’ nickname. Reports in hindsight from within the camp said that the signing was rushed and under-researched, but the Whites weren’t the only club to have pursued the cursive playmaker - he’d turned down three Italian clubs on his way to LS11. Moving on, 1995 proved a year of job opportunities with Halifax opening a new call centre while a new music choice system was launched at Leeds Town & Country Club. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive, Getty Images, the David Atkinson Archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1995

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1995. PIC: Getty

Photo: Getty Images

2. Leeds in 1995

Inside Halifax Direct call centre on Water Lane in Holbeck which opened in September 1995.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds in 1995

A steam train at Arthington Station in September 1995.

Photo: YPN

4. Leeds in 1995

People admire miniature steam locomotives at Blackgates Miniature railway in June 1995. The railway has a 7.25 gauge track and is 350 yards in length.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive

