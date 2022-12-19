Tomas Brolin was unveiled to the media after signing for Leeds United for a record £4.5 million from Palma. This was 1995, a year when Sky TV riches were beginning to flood into the top level of the game. Yet the Swede, who was named in the 1994 ‘World Cup All-Star’ team, would go on to prove a Premier League flop and never lived up his ‘baby-faced assassin’ nickname. Reports in hindsight from within the camp said that the signing was rushed and under-researched, but the Whites weren’t the only club to have pursued the cursive playmaker - he’d turned down three Italian clubs on his way to LS11. Moving on, 1995 proved a year of job opportunities with Halifax opening a new call centre while a new music choice system was launched at Leeds Town & Country Club. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive, Getty Images, the David Atkinson Archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook