1. Leeds in 1985
New Briggate in July 1986. Shops to be seen include Williams' newsagent and tobacconsts, Adel Properties estate agents, The Alternative restaurant and take-away, The Art Centre, Wilson Hotel (displaying a for sale sign), Sultan's Kebab House, In Tone art materials and Le Carousel restaurant. The Wren's public house is on the right, at the junction with Merrion Street.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1985
The library at St. James' Hospital providing a service for patients at the hospital. A stand of paperback books is seen on the right, with general fiction against the wall behind the counter. Pictured in June 1985.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1985
The Post Office revealed plans to close Woodhouse sub-post office in September 1985 sparking a wave of protest from those who use it. Residents have started a petition opposing the closure of the post office which also takes customers from Leeds University.Photo: YPN
4. Leeds in 1985
The junction of Shannon Street and Marsh Lane, showing the derelict looking gable end of no. 86 Marsh Lane in the centre. Moving right onto Shannon Street, the single-storey white building is a petrol station while the taller building behind is Adleman's Clothiers and Outfitters. On the left, the junction with York Road can be seen with the road bridge running overhead. Pictured in January 1985.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Leeds in 1985
Looking east along Cross Quarry Street from the junction with Quarry Street in August 1985. After the next junction (Christopher Road) Cross Quarry Street becomes Glossop Street where a row of red brick terraced houses are seen. In the foreground are nos. 26 (left) and 24 (right) Quarry Street which are back-to-backs with 25 and 23 Christopher Road.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds in 1985
Through trees to St. Mark's C. of E. Church in Woodhouse from St. Mark's Road in August 1985. Built between 1823 and 1826, this was one of the 'million' churches built after the Battle of Waterloo when the government committed £1 million for the building of new churches in populous urban areas. It cost £10,000 and was designed by Peter Atkinson Junior and R.H. Sharp. Alterations to the tower and window tracery were made in 1873 by R.L. Adams and J. Kelly. The church is now a Grade II listed building.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net