6 . Leeds in 1985

Through trees to St. Mark's C. of E. Church in Woodhouse from St. Mark's Road in August 1985. Built between 1823 and 1826, this was one of the 'million' churches built after the Battle of Waterloo when the government committed £1 million for the building of new churches in populous urban areas. It cost £10,000 and was designed by Peter Atkinson Junior and R.H. Sharp. Alterations to the tower and window tracery were made in 1873 by R.L. Adams and J. Kelly. The church is now a Grade II listed building.Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net