3 . Leeds in 1982

The County Arcade looking in the direction of Vicar Lane in July 1982. The arcade was designed by renowned Theatre and Music Hall architect, Frank Matcham, and built between 1898 and 1903. The arcade was built on the former site of Cheapside and the Shambles including Queen Victoria and King Edward Streets. In this 1980s image it is possible to see many fine details such as the ornate cast iron first floor balconies and the columns and pilasters of Sienna marble. Some of the shops & businesses seen include Saltaire Galleries, Waynes shoe shop, Acropolis Coffee Lounge and, at the right edge, Walco Footwear, Luggage and Leathergoods. The entrance to Queen Victoria Street is behind the women looking in the window of Saltaire Galleries, left of centre. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net