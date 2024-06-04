18 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1982

Andrew Hutchinson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 08:15 BST
Fun is the main focus of these wonderful photos celebrating a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1980s.

1982 was a year when thousands watched The Rolling Stones take to the stage at Roundhay Park while the city’s pub and restaurant culture was thriving alongside city centre shopping. These 18 photos showcase a year in the life of your city and its residents. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 22 photos take you back to Leeds in 1980 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Bibis restaurant on Mill Hill in Leeds city centre pictured in September 1982.

Photo: YPN

Vicar Lane looking north towards the junction with Eastgate in February 1982.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The County Arcade looking in the direction of Vicar Lane in July 1982. The arcade was designed by renowned Theatre and Music Hall architect, Frank Matcham, and built between 1898 and 1903. The arcade was built on the former site of Cheapside and the Shambles including Queen Victoria and King Edward Streets. In this 1980s image it is possible to see many fine details such as the ornate cast iron first floor balconies and the columns and pilasters of Sienna marble. Some of the shops & businesses seen include Saltaire Galleries, Waynes shoe shop, Acropolis Coffee Lounge and, at the right edge, Walco Footwear, Luggage and Leathergoods. The entrance to Queen Victoria Street is behind the women looking in the window of Saltaire Galleries, left of centre.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view looking out over Temple Newsam Park from the courtyard of Temple Newsam House in July 1982. Part of the house is visible on the right. The sculpture seen in the middle of the courtyard is the work of Castleford born sculptor and artist, Henry Moore entitled "Three Piece Reclining Figure Number 1", dating from 1961 to 1962. There were eight bronze casts made of this sculpture which have found a home in museums and galleries at home and abroad.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Joining in the 21st birthday fun at YEP classified department in January 1982 are, from front: Debbie Carroll and Carol Gay (with fruit). From left are Brenda Jackson, Karen Wilson, Julie Shawmarsh, Sally Moore, Carol Clay, June Ratcliffe and Paula Bamford.

Photo: YPN

Roundhay Park hosted The Rolling Stones in

Photo: YPN

