Disgraceful. Dreadful. Derelict. Dirty.
Four words from the dictionary of D's used to describe Wellington Street, one of the main gateways into Leeds city centre, at the dawn of a new decade. This was 1981, a year which felt like your Leeds suffering from a bout of urban stagnation and suburban torpor. These photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, chart 12 months in the life of your city.
1. Leeds in 1981
Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds in 1981. Photo: YPN
2. Leeds in 1981
The City of Leeds College of Music Symphony Orchestra were preparing to stage a concert at Leeds Town Hall in June 1981. Soloists pictured at rehearsals are, from left, Paul Gardham, Janice Close, Rosemary Hay, Neil Atkinson and Sarah Lyle. Photo: YPN
3. Leeds in 1981
Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? The Stanhope Hotel at Horsforth pictured in November 1981. Photo: YPN
4. Leeds in 1981
Christopher Bennett was celebrating after being crowned Leeds School's U-12 chess champion in November 1981. Photo: YPN
5. Leeds in 1981
Park Square North pictured in October 1981. On the left are a row of buildings with the National Westminster Bank in the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds in 1981
TV presenter Richard Whiteley judging the Carnival Queen competition at the first Kirkstall Festival in 1981. Photo: Third Party