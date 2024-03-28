This gallery rewinds to 1971 and is jumpstarted with this image of an orange Bedford HGV belonging to Peter Robinson Transport as it makes its way past three tower blocks in Burmantofts. Also in focus is a caravan setting sail in a specially-designed boat on the Leeds Liverpool Canal. They are two of 18 memories charting 12 months in the life of your city and its residents. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service, David Atkinson Archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 17 photos take you back to Leeds in 1970 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
18 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1971
These photos chart a year in the life of a city on the move in the early 1970s.
