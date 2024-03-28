18 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1971

These photos chart a year in the life of a city on the move in the early 1970s.
This gallery rewinds to 1971 and is jumpstarted with this image of an orange Bedford HGV belonging to Peter Robinson Transport as it makes its way past three tower blocks in Burmantofts. Also in focus is a caravan setting sail in a specially-designed boat on the Leeds Liverpool Canal. They are two of 18 memories charting 12 months in the life of your city and its residents. The images are a mix from the YEP archive, West Yorkshire Archive Service, David Atkinson Archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 17 photos take you back to Leeds in 1970 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails

1. Leeds in 1971

New Briggate looking south-west from the junction with Merrion Street, right, towards The Headrow. On the left, the Tower Cinema is showing the film 'Carry On Henry' with Sidney James and Kenneth Williams, which opened in the UK in 1971.

New Briggate looking south-west from the junction with Merrion Street, right, towards The Headrow. On the left, the Tower Cinema is showing the film 'Carry On Henry' with Sidney James and Kenneth Williams, which opened in the UK in 1971. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A class of students at Kitson College listen to a record during a general studies period in a classroom with paint and plaster peeling from the walls in June 1971.

A class of students at Kitson College listen to a record during a general studies period in a classroom with paint and plaster peeling from the walls in June 1971. Photo: YPN

Ukrainian dancers on the steps of Leeds Town Hall in April 1971. The Red Army ensemble were performing at the Grand Theatre but had just been charged on this day, with disorderly conduct.

Ukrainian dancers on the steps of Leeds Town Hall in April 1971. The Red Army ensemble were performing at the Grand Theatre but had just been charged on this day, with disorderly conduct. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Lord and Lady Harewood at home with Neville Usher, estate agent and David Wrench house opening manager in May 1971.

Lord and Lady Harewood at home with Neville Usher, estate agent and David Wrench house opening manager in May 1971. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

The vast campus of Leeds University in September 1971.

The vast campus of Leeds University in September 1971. Photo: YPN

