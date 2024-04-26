6 . Leeds in 1964

A view from the Queens Hotel to Park Row and Lower Basinghall Street in May/June 1964. On the left is Mill Hill Chapel in Park Row. Next to it is the former site of the 1875 Royal Exchange buildings which have recently been demolished. Clouds of dust can be seen as work is carried out. With the absence of the Royal Exchange the shop and business properties in Lower Basinghall Street, from centre to right, are now visible. These include the Del Rio Coffee Bar at number 12 Lower Basinghall Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net