18 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1964

It was the year two city centre giants of retail welcomed visitors from the world of showbiz and the natural world.
Music fans flocked to Vallances on New Market Street to meet pop group The Bachelors. They had flown into Leeds Bradford Airport from Blackpool where they had been performing for the summer season on the Central Pier. A crowd of several hundred fans came to see them on their visit to the city centre and there were four police constables on duty. This was 1964, a year which also saw department store Schofields staged a zoo exhibition to attract families. Elsewhere demolition work of the Royal Exchange Buildings on Park Row was well underway and Leeds United and its supporters were celebrating trophy success.

The Bachelors are pictured signing autographs and copies of their latest record. In 1964 the Bachelors released the singles, 'Diane', 'Ramona', 'I believe', 'I Wouldn't Trade You For The World', and 'No Arms Could Ever Hold You'. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

August 1964 and Schofields staged a zoo exhibition to attract families to the store. Group gathered in and around the elephant pen outside the store on The Headrow. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Polar Bears at the offices of British European Airways on The Headrow. They were to take part in a 200 exhibition across the road at Schofields. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

The demolition of the Royal Exchange Buildings at number 1A Park Row in May 1964. They were located on the east side of Park Row near City Square, at the junction with Boar Lane. They were replaced in 1965 by a tower block, Royal Exchange House, which has more recently been refurbished as the Park Plaza Hotel. In the background, right, is the Norwich Union Building in City Square. It dated from 1901 but was demolished to build a new Norwich Union Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view from Woodpecker Junction showing St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church located in New York Road in May/June 1964. Properties from the centre to the right are in Burmantofts Street and traffic approaching the junction from the right is in York Road. Marsh Lane goes off left just below the centre of the left edge. The photograph is taken from near the Woodpecker Inn. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view from the Queens Hotel to Park Row and Lower Basinghall Street in May/June 1964. On the left is Mill Hill Chapel in Park Row. Next to it is the former site of the 1875 Royal Exchange buildings which have recently been demolished. Clouds of dust can be seen as work is carried out. With the absence of the Royal Exchange the shop and business properties in Lower Basinghall Street, from centre to right, are now visible. These include the Del Rio Coffee Bar at number 12 Lower Basinghall Street. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

