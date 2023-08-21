18 most talked about photos take you back to Leeds in 1993

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 21st Aug 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 09:20 BST
It was the year a TV legend was reunited with his furry nemesis.

Countdown star Richard Whiteley was reunited with a ferret at YTV on Kirkstall Road, the same studio where years before he was famously bit on the finger by the not so friendly furry mammal. This was 1993, a 12 months which saw the largest Sony Centre in Britain open in the city centre, brewery bosses demand a pub manager stop clamping cars and the city host a prestigious cycle race. Enjoy these photo memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city in the early 1990s. READ MORE: 22 photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1992 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

1. Leeds in 1993

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1993.

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Crown Hotel on Hunslet Road pictured in April 1993.

2. Leeds in 1993

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Crown Hotel on Hunslet Road pictured in April 1993. Photo: YPN

October 1993 and brewery Joshua Tetley ordered one of its managers to stop wheel clamping cars at his pub. It was happening at the Travellers on Selby Road where last week six motorists found they could not go anywhere unless they paid him £30.

3. Leeds in 1993

October 1993 and brewery Joshua Tetley ordered one of its managers to stop wheel clamping cars at his pub. It was happening at the Travellers on Selby Road where last week six motorists found they could not go anywhere unless they paid him £30. Photo: YPN

Did you shop here back in the day? Chapeltown's Medina Cash and Carry.

5. Leeds in 1993

Did you shop here back in the day? Chapeltown's Medina Cash and Carry. Photo: YPN

Looking across Victoria Gardens at the Henry Moore Institute for the display, study and research of sculpture. Named after the renowned Castleford-born sculptor, the centre was opened on April 22, 1993. Pigeons can be seen in Victoria Gardens.

6. Leeds in 1993

Looking across Victoria Gardens at the Henry Moore Institute for the display, study and research of sculpture. Named after the renowned Castleford-born sculptor, the centre was opened on April 22, 1993. Pigeons can be seen in Victoria Gardens. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

