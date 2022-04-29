18 intriguing photos of post-war Leeds city centre

They bring together a range of landmarks and well known streets at a time a city and its residents were looking to the future after the Second World War. The photos provide a fascinating snapshot of time around a city centre which offered hope and opportunity as well as a place for fun and relaxation. They are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: The Leeds Blitz - Nine air raids which brought death and devastation LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds city centre in 1940s
Hartley Hill from North Street pictured in February 1949. The building on the right seen from the side is the Leeds Public Dispensary.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds city centre in 1940s
The Odeon Cinema on The Headrow in April 1942. The entrance was at the junction with New Briggate. This view shows the side of the building with John Thorntons Chocolate Kabin in view.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds city centre in 1940s
The Odeon Cinema with a clear view of the neon canopy, promoting the films 'The House on Ninety Second Street' and 'Sun Valley Serenade' in March 1946. Have you spotted the young cleaning lady with a mop in her hand?
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds city centre in 1940s
New Market Street and Kirkgate pictured in March 1949. To the left are the Midland Bank and the Regent public house. In 1843 Thomas Sykes and Edward Rayner were sentenced to death after committing homosexual acts in the toilets at The Regent. This was later reduced to life imprisonment.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net