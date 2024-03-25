3 . Headingley in the 1930s

Otley Road, with the Shire Oak, now in a railed area, in 1939. This was a report in official 'The Shire Oak' collapsed from old age on the 26th May 1941. This it is believed was the place of meeting where the Head of the Saxon Wapentake, the Local Government Unit, foregathered with his chief men, Leeds was in the Wapentake of Skyrack or Shire Oak. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net