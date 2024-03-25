They showcase and celebrate a range of landmarks and streets which remained familiar to local people for generations. Life on Otley Road is a particular focus with other streets featured including Alma Road, North Lane, Headingley Lane. Landmarks in the spotlight include Headingley Tram Depot and the Shire Oak. The images are published courtesy of published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
Swiss Cafe and Bakery, the business of Francis William Walker, on Otley Road in January 1936. This is looking towards the junction with Alma Road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
North Lane Garage shows Petrol Pumps on forecourt with track leading to workshop. Pictured in April 1937. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Otley Road, with the Shire Oak, now in a railed area, in 1939. This was a report in official 'The Shire Oak' collapsed from old age on the 26th May 1941. This it is believed was the place of meeting where the Head of the Saxon Wapentake, the Local Government Unit, foregathered with his chief men, Leeds was in the Wapentake of Skyrack or Shire Oak. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Two trams travelling along Otley Road in the direction of Lawnswood in July 1939. The view looks back towards the Shaw Lane area of Headingley. The tram in the background is number 205 with number 67 seen to the right. The destination of number 67 is listed as Lawnswood via Woodhouse Lane. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
June 1934 and in focus is electrical shop Morgan and Waddington on Otley Road. The bus depot can be seen in the background. There are cars parked on the road. Tramlines are shown in the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A car at the junction of Shaw Lane with Otley Road in July 1936. There is a telephone repair shelter in the road. Belisha beacons can be seen on the left. St Anne's Road is in the background. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net