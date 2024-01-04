Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

18 heartening photos take you back to Halton in 2000

These photo memories celebrate life around Halton at the dawn of a new millennium.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 6th Jan 2023, 04:45 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 08:26 GMT

They turn back the clock to the year 2000 and showcase a range of landmarks which played a huge part in the life of residents. These photos showcase stories making the news over the 12 months as well as local landmarks, shops, schools as well as pubs and familiar faces. They are a mix from the YEP archive as well as those published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Halton in 2000. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

1. Halton in 2000

Enjoy these photo memories from around Halton in 2000. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
A tanker carrying beer from Tetley's Brewery ioverturned outside the City Lights pub at the junction of Selby Road and York Road in March 2000.

2. Halton in 2000

A tanker carrying beer from Tetley's Brewery ioverturned outside the City Lights pub at the junction of Selby Road and York Road in March 2000. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Mystery May Queen Susan Boyle teaches pupils, Rachel Smith, Ashley Metcalfe and Raven Lane at Whitebridge Primary School in May 2000.

3. Halton in 2000

Mystery May Queen Susan Boyle teaches pupils, Rachel Smith, Ashley Metcalfe and Raven Lane at Whitebridge Primary School in May 2000. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Photo Sales
This is Roy Metcalfe who was attacked by burglars in his Halton Moor home in November 2000. He still found the strength to play the organ at three church services in the community.

4. Halton in 2000

This is Roy Metcalfe who was attacked by burglars in his Halton Moor home in November 2000. He still found the strength to play the organ at three church services in the community. Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
'Keep Your Local Post Office' was the message from sub postmaster Tony Nicholson of Halton Post Office in April 2000 who planned to travel to London to lobby MP's on the threat by plans to pay pensions and benefits through bank accounts from 2003.

5. Halton in 2000

'Keep Your Local Post Office' was the message from sub postmaster Tony Nicholson of Halton Post Office in April 2000 who planned to travel to London to lobby MP's on the threat by plans to pay pensions and benefits through bank accounts from 2003. Photo: James Hardisty

Photo Sales
July 2000 and there were calls to bulldoze parts of the Halton Moor estate.

6. Halton in 2000

July 2000 and there were calls to bulldoze parts of the Halton Moor estate. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:The Secret Library LeedsLeeds