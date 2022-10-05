News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

17 photos you'll only understand if you were a Woodkirk Secondary School pupil

These photos are sure to evoke memories for generations of pupils who went to Woodkirk Secondary School.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 4:45 am

The school opened in September 1948 and consisted of the main hall, administration quarters, a number of small classrooms, gymnasium and the central Tower Block which housed the schools main departments: Mathematics, English, Science and Humanities. The school was set out into blocks. These blocks consisted of White block, Blue block, Red block, Green block and Yellow block. This photo gallery showcases three decades of life at the school on Rein Road and features images from inside the classroom, staff photographs as well as sports days and swimming galas through to the school gardens. This wonderful collection is published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: West Ardsley in the 1960s - Landmarks and mining heritage in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Woodkirk Secondary School

Enjoy these photo memories of life at Woodkirk Secondary School down the decades. PIC: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries

Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries

Photo Sales

2. Woodkirk Secondary School

The headteacher Mr. F.E. Horsenail, with some of his pupils in front of the first minibus owned by the school in June 1971.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries

Photo Sales

3. Woodkirk Secondary School

Staff at Woodkirk Secondary School pictured in July 1972. Do you recognise anyone?

Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries

Photo Sales

4. Woodkirk Secondary School

Pupils of form 3E at work in the metalwork room in July 1965. They are under direction of teacher, Mr. J. Banks.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries

Photo Sales
Science
Next Page
Page 1 of 5