News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

West Ardsley in the 1960s: Landmarks and mining heritage in focus

These colour photos provide a fascinating glimpse into life in and around West Ardsley during the 1960s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:45 am

They focus on local landmarks, the community’s mining heritage as well as demolished gems which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of residents who grew up in the area during the decade. They are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 17 unseen photos of Tingley through the years LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. West Ardsley in the 1960s

Enjoy these photo memories from around West Ardsley in the 1960s. PIC: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries

Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries

Photo Sales

2. West Ardsley in the 1960s

The brick kilns at Armitage Brickworks in June 1960.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries

Photo Sales

3. West Ardsley in the 1960s

Derelict Woodkirk Station looking in the direction of Batley in May 1968. A sign on the left says 'Beware of the Trains'.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries

Photo Sales

4. West Ardsley in the 1960s

Hey Beck Lane in April 1967. A home-made wooden shelter with a bench seat stands on the grassed area. In the foreground there is a wooden fence topped with chicken wire. In front of the fence a small boy stands in a quilted, hooded anorak.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries

Photo Sales
Tingley
Next Page
Page 1 of 4