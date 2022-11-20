These photos provide a fascinating slice of life in Richmond Hill during the early 1960s.
They turn back the clock to 1963 and showcase 12 months in the heart of the community bringing together street scenes, corner shops and pubs which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of people who called LS9 home back in the day. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Richmond Hill in 1963
Enjoy these photo memories from around Richmond Hill in 19863. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Richmond Hill in 1963
The New Regent public house on East Park View. Children play in the yard at the front while two women talk at the corner on the right.
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
3. Richmond Hill in 1963
The New Regent pub with East Park View on the left and Temple View Grove on the right in July 1963. A woman is walking through the main entrance to the pub. Two women stand talking at the corner.
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
4. Richmond Hill in 1963
Commercial business on Balkan Grove in July 1963. These include, on the left, Rea and Bellerby contractors, and Temple Garage. At the corner a pram waits outside a house on Chantrell Street. On the right is the entrance to a yard at the end of Temple View Terrace.
Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service