16 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1996

1996 saw Schofields close its doors in the city centre while the Harvey Nichols store opened to enhance Leeds's growing reputation as the 'Knightsbridge of the North'. It was a 12 months which also featured the opening of new Village Hotel and Leisure Club at Headingley and the demolition of Kirkstall Fire Station. These photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, showcase a year in the life of your city.
1. Leeds in 1996
A new bicycle shed was installed at St James's Hospital to encourage staff to use pedal power. Pictured using the new £10,000 facility, which could hold up to 30 bikes, are Renal Sister Carolyn McMahan and Infection Control officer Andrew Beane.
Photo: Peter Thacker
2. Leeds in 1996
The airfield of Leeds Bradford Airport with three aeroplanes, including an Air Europa, to be seen. Taken sometime in the summer of 1996.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1996
Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Bay Horse public house on Parkside Road in Meanwood.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1996
Going up.1996 was the year of the triennial Maypole Festival at Barwick-in-Elmet. And in accordance with the time honoured custom, the maypole was successfully raised by the use of ropes and ladders and an enthusiastic crowd of villagers and visitors.
Photo: Mel Hulme