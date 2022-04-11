Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds in 1996. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
16 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1996

It was the year for a fond farewell and a warm welcome when it came to shopping in Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 11th April 2022, 4:45 am

1996 saw Schofields close its doors in the city centre while the Harvey Nichols store opened to enhance Leeds's growing reputation as the 'Knightsbridge of the North'. It was a 12 months which also featured the opening of new Village Hotel and Leisure Club at Headingley and the demolition of Kirkstall Fire Station. These photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, showcase a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 28 Leeds city centre shops you visited in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A new bicycle shed was installed at St James's Hospital to encourage staff to use pedal power. Pictured using the new £10,000 facility, which could hold up to 30 bikes, are Renal Sister Carolyn McMahan and Infection Control officer Andrew Beane.

Photo: Peter Thacker

The airfield of Leeds Bradford Airport with three aeroplanes, including an Air Europa, to be seen. Taken sometime in the summer of 1996.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Did you enjoy a drink here back in the day? The Bay Horse public house on Parkside Road in Meanwood.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Going up.1996 was the year of the triennial Maypole Festival at Barwick-in-Elmet. And in accordance with the time honoured custom, the maypole was successfully raised by the use of ropes and ladders and an enthusiastic crowd of villagers and visitors.

Photo: Mel Hulme

