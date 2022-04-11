16 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1996

1996 saw Schofields close its doors in the city centre while the Harvey Nichols store opened to enhance Leeds's growing reputation as the 'Knightsbridge of the North'. It was a 12 months which also featured the opening of new Village Hotel and Leisure Club at Headingley and the demolition of Kirkstall Fire Station. These photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, showcase a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 28 Leeds city centre shops you visited in the 1990s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook