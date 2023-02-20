It was the year a trailblazing restaurant put Leeds on the nation’s culinary map.
When Anthony’s opened on Boar Lane it was heralded by critics - including Jay Raynor - for chef Anthony Flinn’s innovative dishes. It attracted immediate and almost universal critical acclaim and quickly established itself as the jewel in the city’s culinary crown. It was unsurprising, given the chef’s tutelage at El Bulli’s in Spain – widely considered one of the best restaurants in Europe. This was Leeds in 2004, a year you felt the city was on the rise and going places. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 2004
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 2004. PIC: Emma Nichols
Photo: Emma Nichols
2. Leeds in 2004
Meanwood Towers off Parkland Gardens near Stonegate Road pictured in March 2004. This house was built in 1867 by Edward W. Pugin for Thomas Stuart Kennedy, in gothic style. The house has now been converted into flats.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 2004
Many people will remember the former C&A building that stood in Boar Lane to the west of Holy Trinity Church. Next Clearance moved into the vacated building for a few years until it was demolished as part of the Trinity Leeds scheme. Pictured in September 2004.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 2004
A view from Newlay Bridge to Newlay Lane in spring 2004, the beyond of which climbs up to New Road Side at Horsforth. Both the Toll House, right, and the bridge are listed buildings.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net