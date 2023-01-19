News you can trust since 1890
17 photos take you back to Garforth in the year 2000

You would think that looking at this blood-splattered door cops were dealing with a crime scene.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

Yet the reality has a far less sinister explanation. The blood-splattered door of Garforth Comnmunity Association on Garforth Main Street was the aftermath of an unfortunate incident which saw gallons of blood spilt from a tanker. This was Garforth in 2000, a year which featured fond farewells at schools around the town as well as a community with plenty to celebrate. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of the town at the dawn of a new millennium. READ MORE: 36 photos to take you back to east Leeds in 1996 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Garforth in 2000

Enjoy these photo memories from around Garforth in 2000. PIC: Mark Bickerdike

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

2. Garforth in 2000

A clean -up operation was underway on Garforth Main Street in August 2000 after gallons of blood were spilt from a tanker.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

3. Garforth in 2000

Some of the Garforth Community College's brass band players.

Photo: Keith Lawson

4. Garforth in 2000

Teacher Margaret Martin was retiring from Green Lane Primary after 28 years in July 2000. She is pictured being given a big hug from some of the pupils.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

