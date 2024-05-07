17 of the most talked about photos take you back to Beeston in 1964

This view of Dewsbury Road will be immediately familiar to a generation of people who called Beeston home in the 1960s.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 5th May 2023, 11:30 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 12:21 BST

The Public Library is on the left and the Police Station on the right both of which opened in July 1903. The photo was taken in August 1964 and is one of 17 memories showcasing a year in the life of the community. Rows of back to back houses, washing lines on streets, children playing and neighbours gossiping dominate the focus of the images. Two other landmarks featured include the Harrison's Arms pub and James Phillips (Plasterers) Ltd on Cemetery Road. The photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future. READ MORE: 43 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A Public Library on the left and the Police Station on the right on Dewsbury Road.

1. Beeston in 1964

A Public Library on the left and the Police Station on the right on Dewsbury Road. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

A view of the Harrison's Arms on the corner of Brookdale Place on Malvern Road. Two mothers stand chatting one with a coach built pram and a toddler perched on top. A small boy patiently waits round the corner clutching a large bag. Works premises can be seen on Brookdale Place.

2. Beeston in 1964

A view of the Harrison's Arms on the corner of Brookdale Place on Malvern Road. Two mothers stand chatting one with a coach built pram and a toddler perched on top. A small boy patiently waits round the corner clutching a large bag. Works premises can be seen on Brookdale Place. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

The premises of James Phillips (Plasterers) Ltd on Cemetery Road, Beeston Hill, taken from across Cemetery Road. Phillips Plasterers was established in 1897 and had premises here as far back as 1909 (Kelly's Directory).

3. Beeston in 1964

The premises of James Phillips (Plasterers) Ltd on Cemetery Road, Beeston Hill, taken from across Cemetery Road. Phillips Plasterers was established in 1897 and had premises here as far back as 1909 (Kelly's Directory). Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Broadway Street from Malvern Road showing Leeds Co-op Drapery department in July 1964. A sign invites you to 'use our laundry service'.

4. Beeston in 1964

Broadway Street from Malvern Road showing Leeds Co-op Drapery department in July 1964. A sign invites you to 'use our laundry service'. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

View of terrace housing in Brookdale Place. Far right is Beeston Road (Beeston Hill). The address of the Midland Bank seen is 70 Beeston Hill. Above the bank is a sign for Stanley Bullock & Sons Ltd. This was a firm of builders and contractors and also Funeral Directors on Beeston Hill.

5. Beeston in 1964

View of terrace housing in Brookdale Place. Far right is Beeston Road (Beeston Hill). The address of the Midland Bank seen is 70 Beeston Hill. Above the bank is a sign for Stanley Bullock & Sons Ltd. This was a firm of builders and contractors and also Funeral Directors on Beeston Hill. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Premises of Hilti (Great Britain) Ltd. Direct Fixing System. The letters BRW are above the door. It would appear that renovations are taking place, a man is fixing the door and the windows are partially covered with newspaper.

6. Beeston in 1964

Premises of Hilti (Great Britain) Ltd. Direct Fixing System. The letters BRW are above the door. It would appear that renovations are taking place, a man is fixing the door and the windows are partially covered with newspaper. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

