The Public Library is on the left and the Police Station on the right both of which opened in July 1903. The photo was taken in August 1964 and is one of 17 memories showcasing a year in the life of the community. Rows of back to back houses, washing lines on streets, children playing and neighbours gossiping dominate the focus of the images. Two other landmarks featured include the Harrison's Arms pub and James Phillips (Plasterers) Ltd on Cemetery Road. The photos are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.