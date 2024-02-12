Traffic, transport and travel were the focus of commuter frustrations around the city. Your YEP highlighted the issue of packed commuter trains, rail delays and congestion. This was 2003, a year which also signalled the end of an era for the landmark Royal Mail building on Wellington Street and work starting for a new clinical centre for cancer research in the city. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of Leeds in the early 2000s. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Harry Ramsden's fish and chip restaurant on Otley Road in Guiseley pictured in October 2003. Huge advertising boards promote a Christmas party, three course festive menu only £9.99 and an evening entitled Elvis - enjoy an evening with a tribute to the King of Rock 'n' Roll. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
A cyclist makes her way through Headingley along the cycle lane. Photo: Tony Johnson
A bird's eye view of the Corn Exchange in September 2003. Photo: Bruce Rollinson
Priesthorpe School head teacher Clive Pickles looks across an area where new classrooms were going to be built in February 2003. Photo: James Hardisty
The clock commemorating the Golden Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II on Horsforth's Hall Lane, junction with Fink Hill pictured in October 2003. The time piece was unveiled in July 2002 when Horsforth's oldest resident, 103 year Ethel Nixon cut the ribbon. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Looking west across Albion Street to The Light, a £100 million leisure development comprising a multiplex cinema, hotel, restaurants, bars, fashion stores and offices, which opened in November 2001. Stores shown include Greggs bakers and Tiger Tiger restaurant and bar. On the right is the Hard Rock cafe, part of the The Cube leisure development. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net