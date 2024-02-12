Traffic, transport and travel were the focus of commuter frustrations around the city. Your YEP highlighted the issue of packed commuter trains, rail delays and congestion. This was 2003, a year which also signalled the end of an era for the landmark Royal Mail building on Wellington Street and work starting for a new clinical centre for cancer research in the city. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of Leeds in the early 2000s. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook