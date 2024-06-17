1. Leeds in 1984
Blenheim Terrace on Woodhouse Lane in July 1984. On the right is Barclays Bank at no. 25 Blenheim Terrace; further along, the Midland Bank at no. 27 is partially hidden behind trees. A sign for yet another bank, the National Westminster, is seen in front of Barclays: this is just off the picture to the right. Photo: Leeds Department of Planning
Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? The new style Bonapartes restaurant at the Wellesley Hotel pictured in July 1984. Photo: YPN
Templar House, a Grade II listed building on Lady Lane by the junction with Templar Lane, right. This property dates from 1840 when it was built by James Simpson, one of the leading non-conformist architects of the 19th century, as the principal chapel in Yorkshire of the Wesleyan Methodist Association. The red-brick building held 1700 worshippers and featured a schoolroom below. It lated became the United Methodist Chapel but over the 1920s the congregation began to dwindle and the building was converted to offices in 1933. Later it was occupied by Hoover Ltd., vacuum cleaner manufacturers, and also by the Army as a recruiting office for National Service, before becoming an Unemployment Benefit Office for a time; then, as in this photo from June 1984, it became British Road Services. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Leeds City Council was granted a possession order for the former Rates Office in Leeds city centre in April 1984 after it was occupied by a group of 'squatters'. The squatter's supporters festooned the building with paper as a protest against the eviction ruling. Photo: YPN
Booth's Yard Antiques at Lowtown in Pudsey in July 1984. Pictured is Harry Fowler and his granddaughter, Tracey at work on a bergere cane chair. Photo: YPN