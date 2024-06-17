4 . Leeds in 1984

Templar House, a Grade II listed building on Lady Lane by the junction with Templar Lane, right. This property dates from 1840 when it was built by James Simpson, one of the leading non-conformist architects of the 19th century, as the principal chapel in Yorkshire of the Wesleyan Methodist Association. The red-brick building held 1700 worshippers and featured a schoolroom below. It lated became the United Methodist Chapel but over the 1920s the congregation began to dwindle and the building was converted to offices in 1933. Later it was occupied by Hoover Ltd., vacuum cleaner manufacturers, and also by the Army as a recruiting office for National Service, before becoming an Unemployment Benefit Office for a time; then, as in this photo from June 1984, it became British Road Services. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net