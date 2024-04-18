The end of 1975 brought devastation and destruction as a large part of Kirkgate Market was consumed by fire. Around four acres of the site was destroyed in a blaze which took 110 fireman two hours to control. Earlier in the year Leeds and its footballing family were ‘robbed’ of European Cup glory against Bayern Munich. Outrage and injustice remain the overriding emotions for a generation of Leeds United fans who were in Paris that night. The two news headlines form part of this gallery showcasing the year in the life of the city and its residents. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Leeds in the 1970s - What it was like growing up in the decade of strikes and flares YEP NEWSLETTERS: Sign up for free news and sport emails
Terraced houses on Ganton Mount in Woodhouse in June 1975. The street continues as Glossop Street further along before reaching the junction with Christopher Road in the background, with Cross Quarry Street leading off from this. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Bond Street Shopping Centre foundation stone was laid by the Right Honourable Denis Healey M.B.E., M.P. Chancellor of the Exchequer, in February 1975. Photo: YPN
Houses on Tannery Square located off Green Road, seen on the left in July 1975. Construction work by Manning Construction is in progress. Tannery Square had been scheduled for demolition as part of the Green Road area slum clearance plan and all the residents were moved out, but instead the houses were saved and given a complete renovation. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Peter Lorimer celebrates after scoring for Leeds United during the European Cup semi-final second leg against Barcelona in the Nou Camp in April 1975. Photo: YPN
Woodhouse taken from Leeds University Engineering Department, centred on Quarry Street. Quarry Mount Primary School is on the left at the junction with Cross Quarry Street, with Bolland Street, Thomas Street and Quarry Place running down below it towards Woodhouse Street. Moving right, Christopher Road runs parallel to Quarry Street, with the Glossops and Beulahs leading off it. The chimney of the Meanwood Road Refuse Destructor is seen in the background, left, while in the distance on the right are houses on Potternewton Crescent. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The west side of Briggate showing the junction with Commercial Street in June 1975. In the centre is Manfield footwear, to the left of this is Amber ladieswear, Trueform footwear and Marks and Spencer. On the right of the picture, hidden behind a bus and scaffolding, is H.Samuel, jewellers. A car and van are also on the road. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net