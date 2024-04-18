5 . Leeds in 1975

Woodhouse taken from Leeds University Engineering Department, centred on Quarry Street. Quarry Mount Primary School is on the left at the junction with Cross Quarry Street, with Bolland Street, Thomas Street and Quarry Place running down below it towards Woodhouse Street. Moving right, Christopher Road runs parallel to Quarry Street, with the Glossops and Beulahs leading off it. The chimney of the Meanwood Road Refuse Destructor is seen in the background, left, while in the distance on the right are houses on Potternewton Crescent. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net