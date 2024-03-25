Yet that all changed in the summer of 1970 thanks to the opening of Woodhouse Lane car park and with it 1,000 spaces. It was also a 12 months which featured firefighters tackling the aftermath of a gas explosion in a Leeds suburb and the topping out of the former YEP headquarters on Wellington Street was celebrated with a traditional toast. These images are published courtesy of K. S. Wheelan, West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
The Leeds Inner Ring Road as it joins Woodhouse Lane. Visible in the distance are the clock tower of the Town Hall and one of the gilded owl topped twin pinnacles of the Civic Hall. On the right is the Woodhouse Lane car park, opened August 6, 1970 with 1,100 spaces. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Drinking the traditional toast at the topping out of the new Yorkshire Evening Post building in 1970. Pictured, front from left, are Mr. J. J. G. Michie (managing director), John Laing (construction), Sir Kenneth Parkinson (chairman of Yorkshire Post Newspapers) and Mr. J. G. S. Linacre (managing director of Yorkshire Post Newspapers). Photo: YPN
A notice on the wall of a house on Parker Street in Morley. The notice is headed 'Housing Acts, 1957-1969' and relates to the Clearance Orders' of 1969. It advertises a public inquiry into the demolition of the buildings to be held at the Council Chamber, Town Hall, Morley, tuesday 3rd March, 1970 at 10am. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
The former Gaumont Cinema on Cookridge Street which closed in December 1861. It became a Bingo Hall until 1969 and this image was taken after it had closed. The building would g on to become home to the legendary T&C nightspot. Photo: K. S. Wheelan
A meeting of striking workers on Woodhouse Moor in February 1970. Five thousand clothing factory workers rejected on the offer of immediate negotiations on their claim if they returned to work. Charlie Taylor was chairman of the unofficial strike committee. St Marks School can be seen in the background. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
