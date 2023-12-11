These photo gems provide a fascinating snapshot of life around Leeds in 1967.
They feature a fairground which will be familiar to a generation of young thrill-seekers. The small children’s carousel at the Waterloo lake side car park at Roundhay Park brought smiles to faces for decades.. It was run by the Miller family and consisted of scaled down vehicles for children including a fire engine, a train, a motorcycle and two buses with notices reading 'Do Not Alight Until Bus Stops' on the rear and Miller's Tours, on the front. The fairground was removed in the late 1990s. The photo is one of 17 which charts a year in the life of Leeds in the mid to late 1960s. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Celebrities in Leeds - 12 famous faces on visits to the city in the 1960s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1967
The General Post Office in City Square pictured in June 1967. Also visible are four 'fare stage' bus stops. An Austin 1100 is in the forefront of the image. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1967
A small childrens carousel located near the Waterloo lake side car park at Roundhay Park. Run by the Miller family the ride consists of scaled down vehicles for children including a fire engine, a train, a motorcycle and two buses with notices reading 'Do Not Alight Until Bus Stops' on the rear and Miller's Tours, on the front. A sign shows the fare to be 6D,. The fairground was removed in the late 1990s. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1967
The Chief Rabbi, the Very Rev. Dr. Immanuel Jacobvits, is welcomed to Leeds by the Lord Mayor, Ald Joshua S. Walsh, during a reception at the Civic Hall in May 1967. The Chief Rabbi, making his first visit to Leeds to meet members of the Jewish community, signs the visitors book watched by the Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1967
Yorkshire County Cricket Team. Pictured, back row from left, are G A Cope, P Sharpe, A Nicholson, P Stringer, J Waring, J Hampshire, G Boycott. Front row, from left, are D Padgett, J Binks, F Trueman, DB Close, R Illingworth, K Taylor, D Wilson. In 1967 Yorkshire won the championship beating Gloucestershire who had previously won it in 1960, 1962, 1663 and 1966. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
5. Leeds in 1967
The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Alderman Joshua Walsh, and the Mayoress at The Hollies Residential Home for the Elderly on Weetwood Lane, on the occasion of the 104th birthday of resident Mrs Hagar-Russell in June 1967. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Leeds in 1967
Priesthorpe School pupils use the new bridge which has been built for them by Pudsey Council so that they can safely cross the Ring Road in May 1967. Photo: YPN