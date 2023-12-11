2 . Leeds in 1967

A small childrens carousel located near the Waterloo lake side car park at Roundhay Park. Run by the Miller family the ride consists of scaled down vehicles for children including a fire engine, a train, a motorcycle and two buses with notices reading 'Do Not Alight Until Bus Stops' on the rear and Miller's Tours, on the front. A sign shows the fare to be 6D,. The fairground was removed in the late 1990s. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net