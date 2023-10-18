1 . Leeds city centre in 1967

This view from June 1967 looks across The Headrow from the junction with Albion Street. To the left is Headrow House with shops on the ground floor including B.O.A.C. at number 34 and Vallance's radio and television engineers. On the right is Lewis's department store. Originally Woodhouse Lane continued from Merrion Street, running between these two buildings to join The Headrow. The area was later widened to accommodate the St John's Centre and Dortmund Square. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net