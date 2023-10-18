Leeds news you can trust since 1890
17 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1967

These photos provide a fascinating snapshot of social history as they showcase a year in the life of the city centre at the back end of the 1960s.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 18th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

This gallery takes you down shopping streets, arcades of distinction and highlight a range of landmarks such as Queens Hotel, Quarry Hill Flats, Priestley Hall and Norwich Union Buildings which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of city folk. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1968 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

This view from June 1967 looks across The Headrow from the junction with Albion Street. To the left is Headrow House with shops on the ground floor including B.O.A.C. at number 34 and Vallance's radio and television engineers. On the right is Lewis's department store. Originally Woodhouse Lane continued from Merrion Street, running between these two buildings to join The Headrow. The area was later widened to accommodate the St John's Centre and Dortmund Square. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

A view from the inner courtyard of Quarry Hill Flats in June 1967. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Headrow from the Town Hall steps showing the junction with East Parade and Calverley Street in June 1967. Cars are parked in front of the Town Hall. Buildings on The Headrow include Pearl Assurance, Yorkshire Assurance, Eagle Star Assurance, a chemist and a tobacconists. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Telephone House on Westgate in June 1967. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

