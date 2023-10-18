17 of the best photos take you back to Leeds city centre in 1967
These photos provide a fascinating snapshot of social history as they showcase a year in the life of the city centre at the back end of the 1960s.
This gallery takes you down shopping streets, arcades of distinction and highlight a range of landmarks such as Queens Hotel, Quarry Hill Flats, Priestley Hall and Norwich Union Buildings which are sure to evoke memories for a generation of city folk. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1968 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1 / 5