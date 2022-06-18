17 photo memories of Leeds city centre in 2007

2007 proved to be a 12 months when the issue of city centre congestion and how to solve it proved a talking point among residents and policy-makers. It was also a year flooding brought chaos to LS1 and beyond and the city centre welcomed a raft of new openings and celebrity visits. Enjoy these photo memories, plucked from the YEP archive, charting a year in the life of Leeds city centre in the post-2000s. READ MORE: 12 of your best memories from Oceana - the Leeds nightclub from the 2000s LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds city centre in 2007
Flooding brought chaos to Leeds city centre in June 2007. Pictured is a resident makes his way to his apartment next to the River Aire.
2. Leeds city centre in 2007
These residents of Crown Street Building on Cloth Hall Street were up in arms overa proposal for a night club with a 1,000 persons capacity in the building where they live. Pictured, at the front from left, are Deed Peters, Fraser Stride, Joanne Lee with other residents in the background.
3. Leeds city centre in 2007
People queue to snap up Kaiser Chiefs tickets which went on sale at Crash Records in December 2007.
Photo: Matthew Page
4. Leeds city centre in 2007
The issue of city centre congestion proved a talking point during 2007.
Photo: Matthew Page