They take you back to the suburb in the 1950s and feature a range of familiar local haunts from pubs and fish and chips as well as corner shops and local factories. The images are published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.
The Albion Inn on Dolly Lane pictured in August 1958. It was in the Newtown area. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Carlton Terrace is on left on Dorrington Street number 1 is a fish and chip shop. This was the business of Robert Tingle, moving right are 3 then 5 at the corner with Dorrington Road. The factory building on the right is Camrass and Sons Ltd, clothing manufacturers, Dorrington Road Mills. Pictured in August 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Garage premises and motor repair shop, 'Eyebrow Garage' on Upper North Street. This is the yard entrance, over the door is the name A. Pinder. Pictured in August 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
This is the junction of Upper North Street which is to the left and Earl Street on the right. Moving in from the left, the first house in view is 31 Upper North Street, followed to the right by 33 and 35. The corner property, previously a shop, was 37. On the right edge number 1 Earl Street can just be seen, this house had been bricked up. Pictured in August 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
Upper North Street did not connect with North Street, which was the main road running to the north of the city from Vicar Lane to Meanwood Road/Sheepscar Street/Roundhay Road. On the left is Providence Place. Number 24 Upper North Street is a bakers shop, business of E. Daltry. On the right Providence Court is visible, then 22 Upper North Street. A group of women are outside this house. Pictured in August 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
This is looking to the beginning of Upper North Street, across Woodhouse Lane to the back of Leeds Civic Hall. This area would now be the city centre, the site of of the buildings in view is now a grass bank between Queen Square and the Inner Ring Road. Number 9 Upper North Street is the 3 storey house in the centre. Numbers 11 to 17a ran behind the main line of the street and can just be seen on the right edge. Pictured in August 1959. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service