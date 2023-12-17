They are faces from the past caught on camera in Hunslet during the 1930s.
This gallery captures an age of innocence and an insight into the daily grind of life around the suburb during the decade. Familiar streets and landmarks known to generations of residents are also in focus. The images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks.
1. Hunslet in the 1930s
There are two lines of washing hanging across Chadwick Court and several men, women and children watching the photographer. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Hunslet in the 1930s
A view from Albion Terrace across waste ground, to Waterloo Road. Garden Gate pub just visible. Pictured in May 1936. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Hunslet in the 1930s
The new premises of Simms Motor Units Ltd. on the corner of Hunslet Lane (foreground) and South Brook Street, in the building that was once the Yorkshire Brass & Copper works. Features are Simms Clock and a Simms Magnetos works vehicle parked outside. To the right, with an Oxo advertisement on the wall, are the rears of houses facing on to South Terrace. Pictured in January 1935. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Hunslet in the 1930s
Showing Chadwick Court and various residential premises. In the background there is a line of washing hung across the road and in the foreground are several children and a woman in the doorway of number 15. Pictured in October 1935. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Hunslet in the 1930s
A side view of the Congregational Church on Dewsbury Road in February 1939 with Oakley Terrace footpath in the foreground. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Hunslet in the 1930s
Businesses on Lady Pit Lane which are the premises of Irene and George Clarke. On the left is George Clarke , Electrical repairs with Irene Clarke, ladies hairdressers at 83. Pictured in January 1939. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net