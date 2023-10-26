This photo shows views the city centre site where the 1962 Schofields store had recently been demolished. It was to be replaced by the Schofields Centre, a retail development easing congestion at a notorious traffic blackspot. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city at the back end of the 1980s. READ MORE: 15 photos to take you back to 1985 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook