17 fascinating photos to take you back to Leeds in 1987

It was a year your Leeds was building for the future and demolishing the past.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 24th Oct 2022, 04:45 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 15:25 BST

This photo shows views the city centre site where the 1962 Schofields store had recently been demolished. It was to be replaced by the Schofields Centre, a retail development easing congestion at a notorious traffic blackspot. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city at the back end of the 1980s. READ MORE: 15 photos to take you back to 1985 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1987. PIC: David L. Thompson

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1987. PIC: David L. Thompson Photo: David L. Thompson

Remember Yates's Wine Lodge in Leeds city centre? Pictured in December 1987.

Remember Yates's Wine Lodge in Leeds city centre? Pictured in December 1987. Photo: YPN

Isolated trouble broke out on the terraces at Elland Road in February 1987. Pictured is a policeman collecting helmets which were knocked off.

Isolated trouble broke out on the terraces at Elland Road in February 1987. Pictured is a policeman collecting helmets which were knocked off. Photo: YPN

Plans were in the pipeline in April 1987 to improve traffic congestion at the notorious Woodpecker junction.

Plans were in the pipeline in April 1987 to improve traffic congestion at the notorious Woodpecker junction. Photo: YPN

Margaret Thatcher was all smiles as she tried her talents at machining a pocket lining for a jacket during her visit to Centaur Clothes on Great George Street in February 1987. Pictured is Karen Pheasby, who normally works on the machine, showing how it's done. John Jackson, chairman and managing director of Centaur Clothes, is on the left.

Margaret Thatcher was all smiles as she tried her talents at machining a pocket lining for a jacket during her visit to Centaur Clothes on Great George Street in February 1987. Pictured is Karen Pheasby, who normally works on the machine, showing how it's done. John Jackson, chairman and managing director of Centaur Clothes, is on the left. Photo: YPN

The Parkway Hotel pictured in January 1987.

The Parkway Hotel pictured in January 1987. Photo: YPN

