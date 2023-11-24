These photos are sure to evoke memories for generations of pupils who went to Woodkirk Secondary School.
The school opened in September 1948 and consisted of the main hall, administration quarters, a number of small classrooms, gymnasium and the central Tower Block which housed the schools main departments: Mathematics, English, Science and Humanities. The school was set out into blocks. These blocks consisted of White block, Blue block, Red block, Green block and Yellow block. This photo gallery showcases three decades of life at the school on Rein Road and features images from inside the classroom, staff photographs as well as sports days and swimming galas through to the school gardens. This wonderful collection is published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. Do you recognise anyone? READ MORE: West Ardsley in the 1960s - Landmarks and mining heritage in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Woodkirk Secondary School
Enjoy these photo memories of life at Woodkirk Secondary School down the decades. PIC: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries
2. Woodkirk Secondary School
In the foreground are three boys working on the school garden. They are Colin Masser, Albert Butterworth and Michael Hall. Also seen are the tennis courts, playground and main entrance to the school. This photo dates back to March 1965. Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries
3. Woodkirk Secondary School
Examinations are taking place for the pupils of Form 1A in March 1966. They are seated at single Wooden desks with hinged lids, grooves for pencils and pens, and ink wells. Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries
4. Woodkirk Secondary School
Pupils at work in the woodwork room in October 1966. They are members of form 1A. Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries
5. Woodkirk Secondary School
Woodkirk Secondary School House Swimming Sports at Morley Baths in June 1965. Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries
6. Woodkirk Secondary School
A race at School Sports Day in July 1969. Photo: David Atkinson Archive, Leeds Libraries