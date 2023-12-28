Plaza Cinema on Wellington Road had opened in April 1930, showing Spite Marriage starring Buster Keaton, with seating for 727. It was advertised as being 'last word in comfort', with symphony orchestra and soloists, 'for a short time silent films will be shown - equipment will be installed for talking pictures'. On Monday, June 28, 1937, the film Spy of Napoleon starring Dolly Haas and Richard Bathelmess was screened. It was to be the last, as the cinema was gutted by fire at 4am on Tuesday, June 29, 1937. The outer shell of the cinema was left standing and used for factory premises. The photo is one of 16 showcasing a decade of memories around Wortley in the 1930s. These are photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook