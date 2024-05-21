This photo gallery turns back the clock to the 1950s and brings into focus the hustle and bustle of daily life in the suburb during the decade. Landmarks in focus include St Mark's National School, Bog Hall, Perseverance Mill and Ridge Way Mission Hall. Familiar streets featured include Meanwood Road, Woodhouse Street, Johnston Street and Kendal Lane. The images are a mix from West Yorkshire Archive Service and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Woodhouse in the 1960s – Carlton Cinema, Harewood Barracks and The Fox in focus LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia
1. Woodhouse in the 1950s
A tram travels along Meanwood Road in JUn e 1955 with F W White, Drysalters, visible on the right. Next to this, covered in ivy and at an angle to the road, is Bog Hall. This house was adjacent to the ancient sulphur spa well and was possibly named for the bog land which typically produced sulphur springs. The spire of St Michael's Church on Buslingthorpe Lane can be seen above the roof. The light coloured building after Bog Hall is the transformer building for the trams on Meanwood Road, while the chimney to the left of this is in the Carr Mills complex on Buslingthorpe Lane. These buildings have all since been demolished leaving the white building on the far left as the only building in the image still standing. This is the Primrose pub at the junction of Meanwood Road and Buslingthorpe Lane. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Woodhouse in the 1950s
The south side of Cross Chancellor Street, showing Perserverence Mills and Ridge Way Mission Hall in August 1956. The Mills were owned by H.G.Graham & Sons Ltd. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Woodhouse in the 1950s
A view from area known as Woodhouse Carr, shows west side of street with the Fox Inn at the junction with Cross Chancellor Street. In the background are the Perseverance Mills, used by Peter Laycock Ltd. Pictured in August 1956. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Woodhouse in the 1950s
Meanwood Road showing shops at junction with Oatland Road in August 1953. The shops shown are B & C cleaners, Home Repair Service and C Harding drapers. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Woodhouse in the 1950s
Woodhouse Lane (Portland House) with the empty No.77 on the left. The properties are between Portland Crescent and Back Portland Crescent, where a car is parked. Further along is No.75, Rubbaflors Ltd. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Woodhouse in the 1950s
St Mark's National School on Raglan Road in a state of disrepair prior to demolition in August 1950. Rubble is on the grassy area in the foreground and a hedge is in front of the school. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net