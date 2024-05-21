1 . Woodhouse in the 1950s

A tram travels along Meanwood Road in JUn e 1955 with F W White, Drysalters, visible on the right. Next to this, covered in ivy and at an angle to the road, is Bog Hall. This house was adjacent to the ancient sulphur spa well and was possibly named for the bog land which typically produced sulphur springs. The spire of St Michael's Church on Buslingthorpe Lane can be seen above the roof. The light coloured building after Bog Hall is the transformer building for the trams on Meanwood Road, while the chimney to the left of this is in the Carr Mills complex on Buslingthorpe Lane. These buildings have all since been demolished leaving the white building on the far left as the only building in the image still standing. This is the Primrose pub at the junction of Meanwood Road and Buslingthorpe Lane. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net