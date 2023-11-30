Leeds news you can trust since 1890
16 terrific photos take you back to Morley in 2002

Do you think they look nervous? It was the first day of school for these new teachers.
Published 23rd Sep 2022
Your YEP was on hand to photograph the new starters at Bruntcliffe High School. This was Morley in 2002, a year during which featured the opening of a new primary school in the town and a community coming together to enjoy the annual Carnival and the sights and sounds of a summer French market. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcasing 12 months in the life of LS27 and its residents. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

How many of these new teachers at Bruntcliffe High School pictured in September 2002 do you remember?

How many of these new teachers at Bruntcliffe High School pictured in September 2002 do you remember? Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Did you enjoy fish and chips here back in the day? The Mermaid fish restaurant pictured in March 2002.

Did you enjoy fish and chips here back in the day? The Mermaid fish restaurant pictured in March 2002. Photo: Mel Hulme

Morley High School was preparing to stage West Side Story in October 2002.

Morley High School was preparing to stage West Side Story in October 2002. Photo: Third Party

Share your memories of Morley in 2002 with Andrew Hutchinson via email at: andrew.hutchinson@jpress.co.uk or tweet him - @AndyHutchYPN

Morley High School artist in resident Dionne Swift works with sixth form pupils Sarah Foxwell (left) and Cara Dobson in February 2002.

Morley High School artist in resident Dionne Swift works with sixth form pupils Sarah Foxwell (left) and Cara Dobson in February 2002. Photo: James Hardisty

This is up-and-coming Morley band Sawthroat in December 2002. Pictured, from left, are Anthony Medd, Steven Ramsden, Karl Thompson and Craig Johnson.

This is up-and-coming Morley band Sawthroat in December 2002. Pictured, from left, are Anthony Medd, Steven Ramsden, Karl Thompson and Craig Johnson. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

