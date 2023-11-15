Leeds news you can trust since 1890
16 photos you'll only understand if you studied at Leeds University in the 1970s

These fabulous photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of students who went to Leeds University in the1970s.
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 15th Nov 2023, 04:45 GMT

They showcase all aspects of student life from the decade – from rag fun and learning through to campus memories and halls of residence. Many of the photos, plucked from the YEP archive, have never been published since they featured in the newspaper back in the day.

Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds University in the 1970s.

1. Leeds University memories from the 1970s

Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds University in the 1970s. Photo: YPN

Rag fun with the National Havoc Service in November 1977.

2. Leeds University in the 1970s

Rag fun with the National Havoc Service in November 1977. Photo: YPN

September 1975 and latest progress is shown on the new medical school being built for Leeds University. The building off Clarendon Road was due to be eight storeys high when completed, housing a dental hospital for outpatients and nine medical departments with a lecture theatre block. It was due to be completed in the summer of 1977.

3. Leeds University in the 1970s

September 1975 and latest progress is shown on the new medical school being built for Leeds University. The building off Clarendon Road was due to be eight storeys high when completed, housing a dental hospital for outpatients and nine medical departments with a lecture theatre block. It was due to be completed in the summer of 1977. Photo: YPN

The new lecture theatre at Leeds University pictured in April 1975.

4. Leeds University in the 1970s

The new lecture theatre at Leeds University pictured in April 1975. Photo: Peter Thacker

A rotting Georgian house in the shadow of new Leeds University buildings in June 1975.

5. Leeds University in thw 1970s

A rotting Georgian house in the shadow of new Leeds University buildings in June 1975. Photo: YPN

A big crowd watches Leeds students' rag procession move through the city centre in December 1975. Vikings, flour graders and 'patients' bandaged from head to toe reclining in beds were just a few of the intriguing sights.

6. Leeds University in the 1970s

A big crowd watches Leeds students' rag procession move through the city centre in December 1975. Vikings, flour graders and 'patients' bandaged from head to toe reclining in beds were just a few of the intriguing sights. Photo: YPN

