These fabulous photos are sure to evoke memories for a generation of students who went to Leeds University in the1970s.
Enjoy these photo memories from Leeds University in the 1970s. Photo: YPN
Rag fun with the National Havoc Service in November 1977. Photo: YPN
September 1975 and latest progress is shown on the new medical school being built for Leeds University. The building off Clarendon Road was due to be eight storeys high when completed, housing a dental hospital for outpatients and nine medical departments with a lecture theatre block. It was due to be completed in the summer of 1977. Photo: YPN
The new lecture theatre at Leeds University pictured in April 1975. Photo: Peter Thacker
A rotting Georgian house in the shadow of new Leeds University buildings in June 1975. Photo: YPN
A big crowd watches Leeds students' rag procession move through the city centre in December 1975. Vikings, flour graders and 'patients' bandaged from head to toe reclining in beds were just a few of the intriguing sights. Photo: YPN