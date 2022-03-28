Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds. in 1994.
16 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1994

It was the year Leeds was building for the future to cater for a new generation of shoppers.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 28th March 2022, 4:45 am

The 12 acre Colton Retail Park opened at a cost of £15 million. The development off Selby Road included a Sainsburys superstore, a petrol station, shop units and a car park. This was Leeds in 1994, a drinkers in the city raised a glass to the past and the present. Five pubs across Leeds were granted Grade Il listed status on the recommendation of English Heritage. They were The Rising Sun, The Cardigan Arms, The Adelphi, The Kings Arms and The Pack Horse. These images plucked from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, chart a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1993 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1994

The Rising Sun at Burley, one of five pubs in the city have been granted Grade Il listed status on the recommendation of English Heritage.

2. Leeds in 1994

Shops on Queen Street in M orfley in Juky 1994. Shops at the time of the picture are Petal Power Floral Designs, Duncans Delights Sandwich Emporium, Paula Ladies Fashion and Lacecraft Babycare.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive

3. Leeds in 1994

Peel Mills, on both sides of Morley's Commercial Street, was divided into many separate business establishments after the textile mill had closed down. Most of the buildings were left standing, one of the most attractive ones being the tall red brick one shown here in December 1994.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive

4. Leeds in 1994

The Sunday School building of the United Reformed Church of St. Mary's-in-the-Wood in Morley.

Photo: David Atkinson Archive

