16 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1994

The 12 acre Colton Retail Park opened at a cost of £15 million. The development off Selby Road included a Sainsburys superstore, a petrol station, shop units and a car park. This was Leeds in 1994, a drinkers in the city raised a glass to the past and the present. Five pubs across Leeds were granted Grade Il listed status on the recommendation of English Heritage. They were The Rising Sun, The Cardigan Arms, The Adelphi, The Kings Arms and The Pack Horse. These images plucked from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, chart a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 24 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1993 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook