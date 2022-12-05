News you can trust since 1890
16 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1993

This photo, which kicks off a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1990s, is sure to raise a smile among cartoon fans.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

It was taken inside Leeds pub Tut 'N' Shive and pays homage to the iconic cartoon series Tom and Jerry which ended soon after this photo was taken. The year was 1993 and we stay inside the Yeadon pub for another quirky talking point. Bar stools had been replaced by toilet seats in what appears to have been a bonkers revamp. Elsewhere it was a year Diana, Princess of Wales visited the city, the kings of rock U2 took to the stage and a much loved TV presenter came face to face with his nemesis. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1992 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1993

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1993. PIC: YPN

Photo: YPN

2. Leeds in 1993

Take a seat in the Tut 'n' Shive pub in Yeadon in March 1993.

Photo: YPN

3. Leeds in 1993

The Leeds International Classic cycle race travelling along The Headrow in August 1993. The Wincanton Classic was a cycle race taking place in the UK as part of the UCI Road World Cup. It was first held in 1989 in Newcastle, moving to Brighton in 1990 and 1991. The following year it was moved to Leeds, to be known as Leeds International Classic between 1994 and 1996.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

4. Leeds in 1993

Library of Commerce, Science and Technology, or Commercial and Technical Library, when located on the ground floor of the Central Library in the Tiled Hall. Later in the 1990s this area became the Music Library, but it was vacant for some time before opening as a shop and cafe in June 2007, with many of the original architectural features of the room restored.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

