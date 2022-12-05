It was taken inside Leeds pub Tut 'N' Shive and pays homage to the iconic cartoon series Tom and Jerry which ended soon after this photo was taken. The year was 1993 and we stay inside the Yeadon pub for another quirky talking point. Bar stools had been replaced by toilet seats in what appears to have been a bonkers revamp. Elsewhere it was a year Diana, Princess of Wales visited the city, the kings of rock U2 took to the stage and a much loved TV presenter came face to face with his nemesis. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1992 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook