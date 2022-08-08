Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1976. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1976. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

16 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1976

A horse and cart makes its way through the streets of Leeds.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 8th August 2022, 4:45 am

This charming photo is one of 16 images showcasing a year in the life of your city during the mid-1970s. This gallery focuses on 1976, a year during which your city like the rest of the country was feeling hot, hot, hot. Leeds sweltered for months as temperatures soared and river levels ran low. Elsewhere new traffic lights were introduced at a busy Leeds junction, the old Millgarth Police Station closed and shoppers enjoyed a ‘catch of the day’ thanks to a new fish market. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 14 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1974 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1976

A woman with an umbrella walks along King Edward Street in May 1976. The Suede and Sheepskin shop is in view. To the right is Alvin Morris Ltd., decorators' supplies showroom.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in 1976

Roundhay Road County Primary School, located on Roundhay Road between the junctions of Enfield Street and Grant Street.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in 1976

Two people sit on the steps in front of the door of a house on Lucas Street in Woodhouse in January 1976 while a motorbike lays on its side in the foreground. The top of the chimney of the Meanwood Road Refuse Destructor can be seen in the background on the right.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in 1976

Looking south down Glossop Terrace towards Rider Road in Woodhouse in January 1976. In the background, left, are the high-rise flats of Holborn Towers.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
Leeds
Next Page
Page 1 of 5