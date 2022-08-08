16 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1976

This charming photo is one of 16 images showcasing a year in the life of your city during the mid-1970s. This gallery focuses on 1976, a year during which your city like the rest of the country was feeling hot, hot, hot. Leeds sweltered for months as temperatures soared and river levels ran low. Elsewhere new traffic lights were introduced at a busy Leeds junction, the old Millgarth Police Station closed and shoppers enjoyed a ‘catch of the day’ thanks to a new fish market. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: 14 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1974 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook