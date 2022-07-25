14 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1974

This photo shows Wellington Street looking in the direction of the city centre at the time of the construction of Stage 3 of the Inner Ring Road, the section from Westgate to Wellington Road. The clock tower of your Yorkshire Evening Post building is seen near the oncoming traffic to the right and the high rise block in the background is Marlborough Towers. This was 1974, a year which also featured thousands turn out to celebrate an engineering feat on the Leeds Liverpool Canal. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, celebrating a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 23 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1973 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Leeds in 1974
An aerial view looking down on the roof tops of the Merrion Centre with Merrion Street on the right. Rising above the Merrion Centre on the left is the office block Wade House, while the tall building towards the top right is Fairfax House on Wade Lane.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Leeds in 1974
View looking west from Westgate showing the construction of Stage 3 of the Inner Ring Road under a light covering of snow. To the right, Telephone House in Westgate is visible and at the far left is Dunlop Rubber Co. Ltd., motor tyre manufacturers also in Westgate.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1974
Looking east along York Place from the junction with Queen Street in January 1974. Businesses in view include Myers Bros, Hat and Cap Merchants, Harry Sugar Textiles, Leeds Exchange Drapery Warehouse, Lewis Stuart Textiles and Hutchison Tailors. In the distance is the junction with King Street.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Leeds in 1974
The end of the line for the railway track that runs off into the derelict railway sidings at Leeds Central Station in April 1974.
Photo: Steve Riding