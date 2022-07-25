14 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1974

This photo shows Wellington Street looking in the direction of the city centre at the time of the construction of Stage 3 of the Inner Ring Road, the section from Westgate to Wellington Road. The clock tower of your Yorkshire Evening Post building is seen near the oncoming traffic to the right and the high rise block in the background is Marlborough Towers. This was 1974, a year which also featured thousands turn out to celebrate an engineering feat on the Leeds Liverpool Canal. Enjoy these images, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, celebrating a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 23 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1973 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook