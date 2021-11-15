Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds in 1975. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds in 1975. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

15 photos take you back to Leeds in 1975

These photos rewind to showcase a year in the life of Leeds during the mid-1970s.

By Andrew Hutchinson
Monday, 15th November 2021, 4:45 am

1975 proved to be 12 months during which the city endured its fair share of ups and downs. Leeds United were ‘robbed’ of European Cup glory during a year which Leeds would experience one of its biggest ever disasters, when fire all-but destroyed Kirkgate Market. These photos plucked from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, focus on city life during a year to remember. READ MORE: The night Kirkgate Market was devastated by fire | Paris 1975 - The night Leeds United were ‘robbed’ of European Cup glory LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 1975

Main Street in East Ardsley pictured in July 1975 showing Archer's 'the paper shop' in the centre, outside which a group of children are standing.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Leeds in 1975

Looking south along Hyde Park Road/Woodsley Road towards Burley Road in August 1975. On the right, by the junction with Burley Lodge Terrace, is K. Barker, newsagent.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Leeds in 1975

An aerial view of Cross Gates Carriage Works on Manston Lane, the firm of Charles H. Roe. A small fire in March 1975 is being attended to by several engines. Nine metro buses worth £120,000 each had to be pushed to safety.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. Leeds in 1975

Derelict buildings of Woodlands Dyeworks on Wood Lane in Meanwood pictured in July 1975 shortly before demolition. Known as Crowther's Mill and previously Rowley's Mill and Wood's Mill, there is believed to have been a mill on the site since 1601.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
LeedsLeeds United
Next Page
Page 1 of 5