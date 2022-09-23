16 photos take you back to Morley in 2002
Do you think they look nervous? It was the first day of school for these new teachers.
Your YEP was on hand to photograph the new starters at Bruntcliffe High School. This was Morley in 2002, a year during which featured the opening of a new primary school in the town and a community coming together to enjoy the annual Carnival and the sights and sounds of a summer French market. Enjoy these photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcasing 12 months in the life of LS27 and its residents. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
Page 1 of 7