16 photos take you back to Middleton in 2003

These photos turn back the clock twenty years to showcase life around Middleton.

By Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

They focus on 2003, a year which featured new openings including St George’s Centre and a new and improved household waste recycling centre in the heart of the community. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase a range of local landmarks as well as shops, pubs and restaurants as well as stories making the news during the 12 months. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Miggy in 2003

Enjoy these photo memiories from around Miggy in 2003. PIC: Mel Hulme

Photo: Mel Hulme

2. Miggy in 2003

January 2003 and five members of the Middleton Marauders Girls RL team has been selected for the Yorkshire Girls County RL squad. Pictured, from left, are Amy Barry, Charlotte Goodall, Paula Appleyard, Leanne Cruickshank and Stevie Raw.

Photo: Mel Hulme

3. Miggy in 2003

Hotel trainees David Brown and Adele MacDonald take part in a food hygiene course at the South Leeds Family Learning Centre in December 2003.

Photo: Mel Hulme

4. Miggy in 2003

The Friends of Middleton Park took part in a litter pick in November 2003.

Photo: Third Party

