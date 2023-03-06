News you can trust since 1890
16 photos take you back to Leeds in 2006

It was the year Leeds was aiming high and building for the future.

Andrew Hutchinson
2 minutes ago

Construction was taking place on what would become at one stage the city’s tallest building, Bridgewater Place, as well as The Gateway, a major mixed-use development set in a four-acre site between Crown Point Road, Mill Street, Marsh Lane and East Street. This was Leeds in 2006, a year which also saw work well underway on the Bexley Wing, which when opened the following year would house one of the country's largest cancer centres, the St. James's Institute of Oncology. Enjoy these memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 15 photos take you back to Leeds in 2005 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Leeds in 2006

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 2006. PIC: Simon Hulme

Photo: Simon Hulme

2. Leeds in 2006

Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 2006. PIC: Leslie Cole

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

3. Leeds in 2006

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Red Chilli restaurant in Leeds city centre. Pictured is Soo Chen Teh carrying a Saute king prawn dish, pictured with the Crispy yellow cracker with sweet and sour sauce, assorted seafood and served with rice crisps.

Photo: Emma Nichols

4. Leeds in 2006

A view from the stage of the Leeds Grand Theatre into the auditorium as workmen continue the refurbishment in January 2006.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

