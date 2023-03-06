Construction was taking place on what would become at one stage the city’s tallest building, Bridgewater Place, as well as The Gateway, a major mixed-use development set in a four-acre site between Crown Point Road, Mill Street, Marsh Lane and East Street. This was Leeds in 2006, a year which also saw work well underway on the Bexley Wing, which when opened the following year would house one of the country's largest cancer centres, the St. James's Institute of Oncology. Enjoy these memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 15 photos take you back to Leeds in 2005 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook