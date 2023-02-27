The ABC Cinema on Vicar Lane, by the junction with New York Road, opened as The Ritz in November 1934. It changed it's name to ABC (Associated British Cinemas) in 1959 before becoming the Cannon Cinema in 1987 and later the MGM. It reverted back to the ABC before closing in February 2000, five years before this photo was taken in 2005. This gallery also features memories of another once loved landmark – the Middleton Park cafe – which by 2005 had been left to rot and decay. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 17 photos take you back to 2004 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook