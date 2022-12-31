News you can trust since 1890
16 photo gems take you back to Wortley in the 1930s

It’s the cinema that time has forgot after being gutted by fire.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

Plaza Cinema on Wellington Road had opened in April 1930, showing Spite Marriage starring Buster Keaton, with seating for 727. It was advertised as being 'last word in comfort', with symphony orchestra and soloists, 'for a short time silent films will be shown - equipment will be installed for talking pictures'. On Monday, June 28, 1937, the film Spy of Napoleon starring Dolly Haas and Richard Bathelmess was screened. It was to be the last, as the cinema was gutted by fire at 4am on Tuesday, June 29, 1937. The outer shell of the cinema was left standing and used for factory premises. The photo is one of 16 showcasing a decade of memories around Wortley in the 1930s. These are photos are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

1. Wortley in the 1930s

Enjoy these photo memories of Wortley in the 1930s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

2. Wortley in the 1930s

Shop on corner of Far Royds Road and Royds Lane in July 1939 . Adverts on wall for Cardinal Polish, Lyons Green Label Tea, Horniman's Pure Tea, Coleman's Mustard, Lifebouy Soap, Nugget Polish, Craven 'A' etc. To the right of picture, in the distance, can be seen Royd's Fisheries, with an advert for Guinness above. On the corner is a street lamp with a 30mph sign attached.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

3. Wortley in the 1930s

This is Dixon lane at the junction with Whitehall Road in March 1937. At the left are some brick built Railway cottages with a shed and goods yard belonging to the London Midland and Scottish Railway Co Ltd.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales

4. Wortley in the 1930s

K.J.B. gents hairdressers and the offices of the Leeds and Holbeck building society on Lower Wortley Road in April 1936.

Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
