It was the year Leeds was aiming high and building for the future.
Construction was taking place on what would become at one stage the city’s tallest building, Bridgewater Place, as well as The Gateway, a major mixed-use development set in a four-acre site between Crown Point Road, Mill Street, Marsh Lane and East Street. This was Leeds in 2006, a year which also saw work well underway on the Bexley Wing, which when opened the following year would house one of the country's largest cancer centres, the St. James's Institute of Oncology. Enjoy these memories, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 15 photos take you back to Leeds in 2005 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

A peace march was held Leeds city centre in March 2006.

A peace march was held Leeds city centre in March 2006. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

May 2006 and office workers enjoy the weather in the newly re-opened Park Square in the city centre.

May 2006 and office workers enjoy the weather in the newly re-opened Park Square in the city centre. Photo: Dan Oxtoby

Runners set off at the start of the Leeds Half Marathon in May 2006.

Runners set off at the start of the Leeds Half Marathon in May 2006. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Red Chilli restaurant in Leeds city centre. Pictured is Soo Chen Teh carrying a Saute king prawn dish, pictured with the Crispy yellow cracker with sweet and sour sauce, assorted seafood and served with rice crisps.

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Red Chilli restaurant in Leeds city centre. Pictured is Soo Chen Teh carrying a Saute king prawn dish, pictured with the Crispy yellow cracker with sweet and sour sauce, assorted seafood and served with rice crisps. Photo: Emma Nichols

