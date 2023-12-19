This photo, which kicks off a year in the life of Leeds in the early 1990s, is sure to raise a smile among cartoon fans.
It was taken inside Leeds pub Tut 'N' Shive and pays homage to the iconic cartoon series Tom and Jerry which ended soon after this photo was taken. The year was 1993 and we stay inside the Yeadon pub for another quirky talking point. Bar stools had been replaced by toilet seats in what appears to have been a bonkers revamp. Elsewhere it was a year Diana, Princess of Wales visited the city, the kings of rock U2 took to the stage and a much loved TV presenter came face to face with his nemesis. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting a year in the life of your city. READ MORE: 22 photos to take you back to Leeds in 1992
1. Leeds in 1993
Enjoy these photo memories from around Leeds in 1993. PIC: YPN Photo: YPN
2. Leeds in 1993
The Leeds International Classic cycle race travelling along The Headrow in August 1993. The Wincanton Classic was a cycle race taking place in the UK as part of the UCI Road World Cup. It was first held in 1989 in Newcastle, moving to Brighton in 1990 and 1991. The following year it was moved to Leeds, to be known as Leeds International Classic between 1994 and 1996. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Leeds in 1993
These Colton residents feared this quiet country lane in their village would be sliced up by a new juggernaut-carrying highway. Photo: YPN
4. Leeds in 1993
Do you remember Mr. Smellie's in the Merrion Centre? Photo: YPN
5. Leeds in 1993
Countdown star Richard Whiteley is reunited with a ferret at the YTV studios in 1993, the same studios where years before he was famously bit on the finger by a ferret. Photo: Ross Parry
6. Leeds in July 1993
Buskers Moon de Lune took their two-man act on a bus-stop tour of Leeds, part of a 50-mile trip to nine different town centresm as a prelude to the Leeds Centenary Wind Festival in July 1993. Photo: YPN