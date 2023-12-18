Leeds news you can trust since 1890
16 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1976

These memories chart a year in the life of your Leeds in the mid-1970s.
Andrew Hutchinson
Published 18th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

They bring together a collection of photos which brings 1976 into focus, a 12 months which be remembered by those old enough for a cruel summer and a city centre landmark rising like a phoenix from the flames. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Looking south along Vicar Lane showing shops on the west side in January 1976. On the right is Cashdisia, ladies, mens and childrens wear, then after the junction with Queen Victoria Street are Peter Eastwood menswear, Wigfalls TV and electrical, Halfords cycle and car accessories and John Collier tailor. Next is the junction with King Edward Street then the Famous Army Stores. All of these are listed buildings. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

September 1976 and Inspector Henry Ingham is pictured outside the old Millgarth Police Station where he started work in the force in 1946. Photo: YPN

Collecting water from newly-installed stand pipes on Primley Park Road in Alwoodley in August 1976. Photo: YPN

Two people walk down Pennington Street in Woodhouse with a horse and cart in January 1976. The junctions with Clarkson View, Back Clarkson View and Hartley Grove are seen on the right, while further up on the left are Lucas Street, Back Lucas Street and Lucas Place. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Meadow Lane in May 1976. The photo was taken in support of a planning application by Ascott Motors at Number 75, left of centre. It was for the demolition of existing car showroom and the building of a new one. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Famous figures of Leeds they may be but Charlie Farrar's family had been around to look after the Ivanhoe Clock in Thornton's Arcade for decades. Pictured in July 1976. Photo: YPN

