16 of the best photos take you back to Leeds in 1976
These memories chart a year in the life of your Leeds in the mid-1970s.
They bring together a collection of photos which brings 1976 into focus, a 12 months which be remembered by those old enough for a cruel summer and a city centre landmark rising like a phoenix from the flames. The images are a mix from the YEP archive and published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. READ MORE: Leeds in the 1970s - What it was like growing up in the decade of strikes and flares LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1 / 3