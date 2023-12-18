1 . Leeds in 1976

Looking south along Vicar Lane showing shops on the west side in January 1976. On the right is Cashdisia, ladies, mens and childrens wear, then after the junction with Queen Victoria Street are Peter Eastwood menswear, Wigfalls TV and electrical, Halfords cycle and car accessories and John Collier tailor. Next is the junction with King Edward Street then the Famous Army Stores. All of these are listed buildings. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net