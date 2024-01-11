Leeds news you can trust since 1890
16 memorable photos take you back to Middleton in 2003

These photos turn back the clock more than 20 years to showcase life around Middleton.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 25th Jan 2023, 04:45 GMT
Updated 11th Jan 2024, 10:36 GMT

They focus on 2003, a year which featured new openings including St George’s Centre and a new and improved household waste recycling centre in the heart of the community. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase a range of local landmarks as well as shops, pubs and restaurants as well as stories making the news during the 12 months. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memiories from around Miggy in 2003. PIC: Mel Hulme

1. Miggy in 2003

Enjoy these photo memiories from around Miggy in 2003. PIC: Mel Hulme

Do you remember Bev Backhouse? She was manager of Middleton Park Equestrian Centre on Middleton Grove. Pictured in March 2003.

2. Miggy in 2003

Do you remember Bev Backhouse? She was manager of Middleton Park Equestrian Centre on Middleton Grove. Pictured in March 2003. Photo: James Hardisty

Middleton Railway Gala Weekend was held in September 2003. Pictured, from left, are train driver John Wilkinson and Fireman Rupert Lodge on the 1934 Pannier Tank Loco on loan from South Devon Railways.

3. Miggy in 2003

Middleton Railway Gala Weekend was held in September 2003. Pictured, from left, are train driver John Wilkinson and Fireman Rupert Lodge on the 1934 Pannier Tank Loco on loan from South Devon Railways. Photo: James Hardisty

Middleton's Gail Hawden and Steven Sherman were having a 'biker' wedding at Leeds Registry Office in April 2003.

4. Miggy in 2003

Middleton's Gail Hawden and Steven Sherman were having a 'biker' wedding at Leeds Registry Office in April 2003. Photo: Mark Bickerdike

Rosemary Ismond was left devastated in October 2003 after one of her 11 toy poodles, pictured on a walk near Middleton Park, went missing.

5. Miggy in 2003

Rosemary Ismond was left devastated in October 2003 after one of her 11 toy poodles, pictured on a walk near Middleton Park, went missing. Photo: Tony Johnson

Middleton's Thorpe estate pictured in April 2003.

6. Miggy memories

Middleton's Thorpe estate pictured in April 2003. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

