They focus on 2003, a year which featured new openings including St George’s Centre and a new and improved household waste recycling centre in the heart of the community. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase a range of local landmarks as well as shops, pubs and restaurants as well as stories making the news during the 12 months. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook