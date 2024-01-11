These photos turn back the clock more than 20 years to showcase life around Middleton.
They focus on 2003, a year which featured new openings including St George’s Centre and a new and improved household waste recycling centre in the heart of the community. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase a range of local landmarks as well as shops, pubs and restaurants as well as stories making the news during the 12 months. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook
1. Miggy in 2003
Enjoy these photo memiories from around Miggy in 2003. PIC: Mel Hulme Photo: Mel Hulme
2. Miggy in 2003
Do you remember Bev Backhouse? She was manager of Middleton Park Equestrian Centre on Middleton Grove. Pictured in March 2003. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Miggy in 2003
Middleton Railway Gala Weekend was held in September 2003. Pictured, from left, are train driver John Wilkinson and Fireman Rupert Lodge on the 1934 Pannier Tank Loco on loan from South Devon Railways. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Miggy in 2003
Middleton's Gail Hawden and Steven Sherman were having a 'biker' wedding at Leeds Registry Office in April 2003. Photo: Mark Bickerdike
5. Miggy in 2003
Rosemary Ismond was left devastated in October 2003 after one of her 11 toy poodles, pictured on a walk near Middleton Park, went missing. Photo: Tony Johnson
6. Miggy memories
Middleton's Thorpe estate pictured in April 2003. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe