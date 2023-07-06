16 Leeds garages you (probably) bought a car from in the 70s and 80s
They are the garages which sold a vision of life in the fast lane for a generation of car-buyers.
These photo memories showcase the garages from which you bought a car - used or new – during the 1970s and 1980s. Brands including Ford, Volkswagen, Renault, Peugeot and Volvo are all featured. They feature car dealerships as well as smaller independent showrooms who competed for sales against the big boys.
