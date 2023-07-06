Leeds news you can trust since 1890
16 Leeds garages you (probably) bought a car from in the 70s and 80s

They are the garages which sold a vision of life in the fast lane for a generation of car-buyers.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 6th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

These photo memories showcase the garages from which you bought a car - used or new – during the 1970s and 1980s. Brands including Ford, Volkswagen, Renault, Peugeot and Volvo are all featured. They feature car dealerships as well as smaller independent showrooms who competed for sales against the big boys. READ MORE: Changing Leeds - The highs and lows of city centre parking down the decades LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Discounts of up to 50 per cent were being offered by Ringways during their 25th anniversary days in May 1980 - to say 'thank you' to the public. "We sincerely want to show our appreciation to the public for their support over the years," said group managing director Derek Boocock. "We are offering discounts of up to £600 on new Fords and £200 on used cars."

Lex Brooklands showroom on Wellington Road in October 1978.

The forecourt of Arnold G Wilson on Regent Street in October 1983.

West Yorkshire Motor Group on Leeds and Bradford Road in Stanningley. Pictured in April 1986.

