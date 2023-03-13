News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

16 Leeds city centre restaurants you may remember from the 1990s

They are the city centre restaurants which cooked up a treat for descerning diners during the 1990s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
4 hours ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 4:38pm

The decade saw the rise of the two fs – ‘fat-free’ and ‘fusion’ cuisine as well as new food trends and fads on menus such as baked brie. The dining scene in the city centre was thriving with restaurants to cater for all tastes and budgets. How many do you remember? READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Inside Dimitris restaurant on Dock Street.

1. Dining in Leeds city centre

Inside Dimitris restaurant on Dock Street.

Photo: Charles Knight

Photo Sales
Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Artemis restaurant pictured in November 1999.

2. Dining in Leeds city centre

Did you enjoy a meal here back in the day? Artemis restaurant pictured in November 1999.

Photo: Peter Langford

Photo Sales
Cooking up a treat at Shogun Teppan-Yaki restaurant in Granary Wharf in December 1999.

3. Dining in Leeds city centre

Cooking up a treat at Shogun Teppan-Yaki restaurant in Granary Wharf in December 1999.

Photo: Keith Lawson

Photo Sales
Did you eat here back in the day? Brio restaurant pictured in November 1999.

4. Dining in Leeds city centre

Did you eat here back in the day? Brio restaurant pictured in November 1999.

Photo: Gary Longbottom

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Leeds