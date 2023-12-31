It’s the night of the year when Leeds pauses to remember the past and look to the future.
New Year's Eve provides an opportunity for revellers to let their hair down and bring in the dawn of a new 12 months with friends and loved ones. And the city centre has always proved a popular place to party over the years. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase how your city celebrated in the 1990s and the early 2000s.
Revellers Sarah Thorpe, Emma Kingham, Emma Massey, Claire Russell-Jones, Joanne McNorris and Claire Sutcliffe dress as bunny girls to see in the New Year in December 2001. Photo: Tony Johnson
New Year's Eve revellers celebrate in City Square in 1998. Photo: Mike Cowling
Members of the St John's Ambulance Brigade and WYMAS on duty at City Square in 1998. Photo: Mike Cowling
Revellers see the New Year at City Square in 1998. Photo: Mike Cowling
Pictured at the New Year Fair on Millennium Square in 2004 are Lee Knaggs, Rich Parrish, Mary Bates and Helen Robinson Photo: Steve Riding
The New Year Fair on Millennium Square in 2004. Photo: Steve Riding