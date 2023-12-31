Leeds news you can trust since 1890
16 fun-filled photos showcase how Leeds celebrated New Year's Eve in 1990s and early 2000s

It’s the night of the year when Leeds pauses to remember the past and look to the future.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 31st Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

New Year’s Eve provides an opportunity for revellers to let their hair down and bring in the dawn of a new 12 months with friends and loved ones. And the city centre has always proved a popular place to party over the years. These photos, plucked from the YEP archive, showcase how your city celebrated in the 1990s and the early 2000s. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Revellers Sarah Thorpe, Emma Kingham, Emma Massey, Claire Russell-Jones, Joanne McNorris and Claire Sutcliffe dress as bunny girls to see in the New Year in December 2001.

1. New Year's Eve celebrations

Revellers Sarah Thorpe, Emma Kingham, Emma Massey, Claire Russell-Jones, Joanne McNorris and Claire Sutcliffe dress as bunny girls to see in the New Year in December 2001. Photo: Tony Johnson

New Year's Eve revellers celebrate in City Square in 1998.

2. New Year's Eve celebrations

New Year's Eve revellers celebrate in City Square in 1998. Photo: Mike Cowling

Members of the St John's Ambulance Brigade and WYMAS on duty at City Square in 1998.

3. New Year's Eve celebrations

Members of the St John's Ambulance Brigade and WYMAS on duty at City Square in 1998. Photo: Mike Cowling

Revellers see the New Year at City Square in 1998.

4. New Year's Eve celebrations

Revellers see the New Year at City Square in 1998. Photo: Mike Cowling

Pictured at the New Year Fair on Millennium Square in 2004 are Lee Knaggs, Rich Parrish, Mary Bates and Helen Robinson

5. New Year's Eve celebrations

Pictured at the New Year Fair on Millennium Square in 2004 are Lee Knaggs, Rich Parrish, Mary Bates and Helen Robinson Photo: Steve Riding

The New Year Fair on Millennium Square in 2004.

6. New Year's Eve celebrations

The New Year Fair on Millennium Square in 2004. Photo: Steve Riding

